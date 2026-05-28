Claude Lemieux, 4-time Stanley Cup champion, dies at age 60

Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion whose hockey career was built on playing on the edge with ferocity and physicality, has died. He was 60.

The NHL Alumni Association announced Lemieux's death in a post on social media. A cause of death was not immediately available, nor was it clear where Lemieux was when he died.

Lemieux on Monday night was the Montreal Canadiens' torchbearer prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final at Bell Centre.

"Today is a dark day for the Canadiens family and the entire hockey community," Canadiens owner Geoff Molson said. "A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous, and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honors. He embodied the very essence of being a Montreal Canadiens player. Today we mourn the untimely passing of one of our champions. Our thoughts are with his family on this difficult day."

As a player, Lemieux was a mix of skill and abrasiveness, not afraid to cross the line in the name of competition.

Claude Lemieux of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning game 4 against the Florida Panthers during the 1996 Stanley Cup playoffs on June 10, 1996, in Miami. B Bennett / Getty Images

He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP for his role in helping the New Jersey Devils win their first championship in 1995. A year later with the Colorado Avalanche, he was suspended for two games for a hit from behind on Detroit's Kris Draper on the way to them hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time in their first season since moving from his native Quebec.

Joe Sakic, president of hockey operations and a former teammate of Lemieux's with the Colorado Avalanche, said in a statement that Lemieux was a "fierce competitor and a champion in every way."

"He was also a loyal friend who would do anything for his teammates and someone you could always count on," Sakic wrote. "Most importantly, he was a wonderful family man and there is nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his grandchildren. Today is a very sad day for the Avalanche family and Claude will be missed by all of us who had the pleasure of knowing him."

The Devils said in a statement that "Claude's impact in bringing the first-ever Stanley Cup to New Jersey will forever be remembered as one of the paramount performances in team history. Widely respected throughout the NHL, both as a trusted agent and a valued colleague, Claude leaves behind a lasting legacy within our game that he gave so much to."

Claude Lemieux holds the Stanley Cup surrounded by his New Jersey Devils teammates on the ice in 1995. Keith Torrie/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Darren McCarty, a truculent member of the Red Wings during the heyday of their rivalry with the Avalanche that was sparked by Lemieux's hit on Draper, posted a broken heart emoji on social media with the alumni's announcement and additional thoughts about his former adversary's death.

"This is extremely sad no matter what feelings from past or present you hold," McCarty said. "My thoughts and prayers to his family and friends, and people who got to see the person off the ice wasn't the person on. As I've said and will always call it as I see it "If you're on the ICE with Claude Lemieux and your turn your back. YOU Are an IDIOT. But off the ICE I'll turn mine" And please. If you are struggling at all please reach out and talk to someone. Godspeed my friend."

Lemieux also won the Cup with Montreal in 1986 and returned to the Devils to be a part of their title run in 2000. He played 1,449 regular-season and playoff games with six different teams from 1983-2009.

Commissioner Gary Bettman called Lemieux "one of the greatest big-game players in hockey history."

Lemieux had become an agent in the years since his playing career ended and represented Carolina's Frederik Andersen, New Jersey's Timo Meier, Detroit's Moritz Seider and Boston's Hampus Lindholm among more than a dozen clients in the NHL.

At a gathering in December to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Colorado's '95 Stanley Cup championship, Lemieux said of winning, "When it's happening, when you're in the middle of it, you don't quite appreciate it as much as you should."

Claude Lemieux honored at the Colorado Avalanche's 30th Anniversary Celebration of the 1995-1996 season on Dec. 11, 2025, in Denver. Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Late former teammate Chris Simon was represented during the on-ice ceremony by his children. He died in 2024 at 52.

"It's very difficult, and especially with Chris passing at such a young age," Lemieux said. "We have to count our blessings — be grateful for the days that we have and enjoy and appreciate those times when we get together."