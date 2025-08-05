Clark Street subway station reopens after hotel awning collapse in Brooklyn Heights

The Clark Street subway station reopened Tuesday morning in Brooklyn after an awning collapsed over the weekend and blocked off the entrance.

The Brooklyn Heights station was closed to commuters Monday but has since reopened.

Collapse shut down Clark Street station

Cadman Towers Security Footage

Surveillance video captured the moment the awning of the historic St. George hotel collapsed Sunday morning by the corner of Clark and Henry streets. Fortunately, no one was underneath the awning at the time, and no one was injured.

The collapse blocked off an entrance to the 2 and 3 train station. The MTA said trains were still running through the station, but not making any stops there.

This also impacted several businesses along the block that rely on the commuter traffic.

"The first thing is how do we get service back to this station. And there are two entrances that need to be addressed. Which one can we get done the fastest to get customers safely into the station?" MTA President of NYC Transit Demetrius Crichlow said Monday after touring the damage.

DOB investigating what caused the collapse

The Department of Buildings said the 15-foot by 20-foot awning had signs of poor maintenance, and that a similar awning on the other side of the hotel is now being inspected.

The DOB issued two violations to St. George's Hotel Associates for not properly maintaining the building on Henry Street. CBS News New York reached out to the owners and has not heard back.

The building is occupied in part by Education Housing Services, which said in a statement while they are not directly responsible for the maintenance of the building, they are "in active communication with the building's ownership and management to ensure any necessary repairs are addressed promptly."

The DOB said Monday the owners were working to repair the awnings and the station would reopen pending a final inspection.