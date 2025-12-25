Citymeals on Wheels volunteers pack meals for NYC's homebound seniors on Christmas Day

Volunteers with Citymeals on Wheels got together to help homebound older New Yorkers on Christmas Day.

Volunteers on the Upper East Side were hard at work Thursday morning at the Carter Burden Luncheon Club and Older Adult Program. Meals were packed up for delivery, and lunch was also set up on site, with performances by carolers and musicians.

"We are so lucky to have volunteers every day of the year, but hundreds today making sure that meals are going out to homebound older adults. And those who are able to come in are joining us here at Carter Burden network for lunch a little bit later today," Citymeals on Wheels CEO Beth Shapiro said.

Volunteers with Citymeals on Wheels pack dinners on Christmas Day, 2025. CBS News New York

During the holiday season, some 3,500 Citymeals on Wheels volunteers are working to deliver 700,000 meals to older New Yorkers across the city. That includes 15,000 Christmas meals.