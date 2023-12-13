City Councilwoman Gale Brewer takes aim at businesses over lithium-ion batteries

NEW YORK -- A big battle is brewing on the Upper West Side over how retail shops are storing and charging lithium-ion batteries.

One City Council member described it as big fires waiting to happen.

A battery storage and charging area inside grocery delivery business Getir on Broadway at West 102nd Street caught the eye of a neighbor who sent photos and videos Councilwoman Gale Brewer, who then called the FDNY and its inspectors issued violations dated Nov. 14.

"They said there was an overloaded circuit," Brewer said. "But apparently, they had other fire-related issues had not been addressed."

Across the city, fatal fires have been linked to malfunctioning lithium-ion batteries.

This past week, the cinder block charging station at the Getir location appeared from the outside to be unchanged, but getting an up-close look is not easy. Members of the public do not go into the store. The way the business works is delivery only.

CBS New York entered the business, but left as instructed by the manager.

The FDNY confirmed the violations, which did not include any fines.

Inspectors recently returned to find fewer batteries plugged in -- a total of three, which was deemed acceptable. More than five batteries charging closely together is what triggers a violation.

A company spokeswoman told CBS New York, "We're closely monitoring store teams to ensure that battery and storage operations align with regulations."

"To me, you would have to close it down. You'd have to actually padlock or do something that would actually say until this is addressed, you cannot reopen," Brewer said.

"There are people that live above them and I feel like they need to feel they are safe well," Upper West Side resident Scott Parrillas said.

"I do think it's fixable. The large companies, in particular, need to have alternative locations for plug-ins. They can pay for that," Brewer said.

Brewer said the City Council will consider a bill requiring more inspections and penalties for non-compliance, to make sure from the jump that charging and storage areas are uniform and safe.

One bill would require e-bike and e-scooter businesses to obtain a license to operate in New York City. The businesses would be inspected by FDNY and would have to show proof of liability insurance.