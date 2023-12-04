Watch CBS News
Bronx man killed when lithium-ion battery sparks fire at NYCHA building, FDNY says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Lithium-ion battery sparks deadly fire in the Bronx
Lithium-ion battery sparks deadly fire in the Bronx 00:20

NEW YORK -- A Bronx man was killed when a lithium-ion battery sparked a fire Sunday inside a New York City Housing Authority building, the FDNY says. 

The fire started around 7 p.m. inside a 10th floor apartment in the Soundview neighborhood. 

At least a dozen people were treated for injuries. 

Fire officials said an e-bike was found inside the building. 

So far this year, lithium-ion batteries have caused more than 239 fires in the city, resulting in at least 124 injuries and 17 deaths.

CBS New York's Community Reporter Shosh Bedrosian is looking into this story. You can email her with Bronx story ideas by CLICKING HERE

First published on December 4, 2023 / 11:21 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

