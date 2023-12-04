Bronx man killed when lithium-ion battery sparks fire at NYCHA building, FDNY says

Lithium-ion battery sparks deadly fire in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A Bronx man was killed when a lithium-ion battery sparked a fire Sunday inside a New York City Housing Authority building, the FDNY says.

The fire started around 7 p.m. inside a 10th floor apartment in the Soundview neighborhood.

At least a dozen people were treated for injuries.

Fire officials said an e-bike was found inside the building.

So far this year, lithium-ion batteries have caused more than 239 fires in the city, resulting in at least 124 injuries and 17 deaths.

