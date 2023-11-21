At least 3 injured in Brooklyn apartment building fire; lithium-ion battery found at scene, FDNY says

NEW YORK -- The FDNY is looking into whether a lithium-ion battery caused a fire in a high-rise apartment building in Brooklyn.

It started around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday inside a building on Ocean Parkway in Midwood.

Residents were forced out of their apartments.

Firefighters say they found a lithium-ion battery on the fourth floor.

At least two people were taken to a local hospital and one person was treated at the scene.