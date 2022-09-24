City Council taking steps to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the FDNY

NEW YORK - City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams announced a package of bills that would improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the FDNY.

The bills would hold the department accountable.

"The lack of diversity within the department isn't new, but it is persistent. And this council remains committed to efforts that ensure progress in a diverse FDNY," Adams said.

The legislation would require the FDNY to develop a plan to diversify firehouses, and also increase transparency with public reports.