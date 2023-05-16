Cindy Hsu, Elise Finch tackle spring cleaning with the help of professional organizers

NEW YORK -- It's spring, and for some people, that means time for spring cleaning.

CBS2's Cindy Hsu and Elise Finch decided to tackle their offices with the help of professional organizers.

Cindy took us on a tour of her office before its transformation. Her bookcases and drawers were overflowing with everything from makeup to snacks to winter clothing and random chargers.

Professional organizer Molly Pesce took over from there.

"When you start a big organizing project, take everything out," Pesce explained. "We're going to move everything away from this desk, we're going to empty it out. Because somewhere halfway through, we're going to lose the will to live."

Next, they separated everything into bins.

"Just throw them into a bin and write on it, 'electronics.' But here's the key: Write the date. And then in a year, if you haven't gone in there to get any of this stuff, you can just take the whole bin and throw it away," said Pesce.

Cindy says her space already feels calmer, putting her at peace.

Next up, we'll check in with Elise's office Wednesday.