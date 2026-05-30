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Scott earns his first win, Senger hits first homer as Mets beat Marlins 6-1

/ AP

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Christian Scott finally earned his first big league win on Saturday and batterymate Hayden Senger hit his first career home run as the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 6-1.

Scott's afternoon began inauspiciously when he was charged with a pitch clock violation before throwing his first pitch. But the right-hander allowed only one run and struck out a career-high eight while snapping a 15-start winless streak dating back to his debut on May 4, 2024.

Scott (1-0) underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2024 and missed last season.

Scott's streak was the second-longest career-opening drought for a pitcher performing exclusively as a starter. Liam Hendriks was winless in his first 17 starts from 2011-12.

The 27-year-old Scott has allowed four runs or fewer in all 16 career starts, a franchise record.

A quartet of relievers tossed a scoreless inning apiece as the last-place Mets won their third straight — one shy of their season-high.

Mark Vientos snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run double off Tyler Phillips (0-1) in the fourth, when Marcus Semien added an RBI single. Jared Young homered leading off the sixth and Senger, who was drafted by the Mets in 2018, hit a solo shot in the seventh.

Juan Soto hit an RBI single three batters later.

Liam Hicks had three singles for the Marlins, including a run-scoring hit in the fifth.

Phillips (0-1) gave up three runs and struck out two over five innings in his second start of the season.

Up next

Marlins RHP Janson Junk (3-5, 4.80 ERA) will oppose Mets RHP Nolan McLean (2-4, 4.40 ERA) in Sunday's series finale.

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