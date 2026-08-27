Chourio, Misiorowski lead Brewers to 8-2 victory over Mets

Jackson Chourio went 4 for 5 with two homers, four RBIs and four runs to help Jacob Misiorowski and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the New York Mets 8-2 on Thursday night.

Misiorowski (14-5) overcame some command issues and reduced velocity — at least by his standards — to allow two hits and strike out six over six innings.

Both hits he gave up came in the fifth, when Jacob Young had an RBI double and Christopher Morel laced a run-scoring single.

Nine of Misiorowski's 95 pitches were clocked at 100 mph, with none reaching 101 mph. He walked two batters for the second consecutive outing after issuing four walks in seven starts from July 2 through Aug. 15.

The 6-foot-7 right-hander appeared to have issues with his landing foot on the slippery Citi Field mound. Brewers manager Pat Murphy had a discussion with third base umpire and crew chief Vic Carapazza in the third, when Misiorowski fell behind 2-0 on Francisco Alvarez following a walk to Morel. The grounds crew spent a few minutes working on the mound before the bottom of the fourth.

Andrew Vaughn, Gary Sánchez, William Contreras and Cooper Pratt each had an RBI for the Brewers (83-51), who are three games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the big leagues.

Batting leadoff, Chourio hit two-run shots off Sean Manaea (4-6) in the first and Xzavion Curry in the eighth. The two-homer game was the third this season for Chourio and fifth of his career — plus another one in the 2024 playoffs against the Mets.

Manaea gave up six runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings as Milwaukee took two of three games in the series.

Up next

Brewers: Return home Friday, when RHP Logan Henderson (8-2, 2.60 ERA) opposes the Texas Rangers and LHP Cody Bradford (0-2, 3.05).

Mets: RHP Christian Scott (4-3, 3.73 ERA) starts Friday at home against RHP Hunter Brown (3-3, 3.51) and the Houston Astros.