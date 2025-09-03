Video appears to show children operating NYC subway train with help from transit employee

The MTA is investigating video circulating online that appears to show minors operating a subway train in Queens.

Video posted to social media appears to show a young boy operating a train while receiving instructions from a transit employee.

A man off camera can be heard instructing the minor, saying, "Go, go, go. It's green."

The man's relationship to the minor operating the train and to another minor seen standing off to the side, wearing a safety vest, was not confirmed by the MTA.

The second minor appears to be at the controls in another section of video.

MTA head says disciplinary, investigative process is ongoing

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said the investigation is underway, but did not talk about the specifics of the case.

"Somebody who lets people who are not qualified and certified and fully trained to drive a train ought to be fired. That's my opinion. I've got to let the disciplinary investigative process unfold," he said.

Many subway riders in Richmond Hill describe the video as alarming.

"Oh no, that's bad. That's completely bad. That's irresponsible," resident Susanna Torres said.

"I don't wanna see a kid that young driving a train like that," another rider said.

People who spoke to CBS News New York said there's no excuse, even if it was the start or end of the shift and if there were no riders on the train.

No one has been charged with a crime. The specific action taken against the adult in the video was not made public.