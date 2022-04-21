Child with special needs suffers fractured skull after falling down elevator shaft in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A boy with special needs suffered a fractured skull after he fell several floors down an elevator shaft in the Bronx on Thursday.

The 6-year-old boy's grandfather and special needs caregiver realized the child ran out of their first-floor apartment when they suddenly heard a door slam, according to police, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.

The adults tried to chase after the boy, but could not find him. Someone on the floor heard the boy crying and called 911. FDNY then found the boy unconscious and rushed him to Harlem Hospital.

Residents of 1235 Grand Concourse were worried sick after learning the boy fell down the elevator shaft at around 12:45 p.m.

"I was shocked," one man said, "I was thinking of how he gets in the elevator? I've been here for a couple of years now and this has never happened."

"He's very quiet and very intelligent, very, very intelligent. He's gets very curious, you know like children," Mabel Rodriguez said. "They're very nice people. They always say hello. I talk to the lady."

Investigators said the boy lives with his mother, but she was at work.

Police said the boy might've thought he was playing a game with his grandfather and special needs nurse, who were looking after him, when he ran up the stairs to the sixth floor and found an unlocked door that led to the roof.

Police tracked the boy's steps with surveillance video.

On the roof, the boy slipped into the elevator shaft and somehow squeezed through an approximately 7-inch gap between the door and the wall, police said. The boy landed on top of an elevator that was in the basement.

"It's a regular elevator and the elevator was working just fine, so we don't know," one woman said.

The Department of Buildings and elevator company were on the scene to inspect for potential violations.