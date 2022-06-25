Watch CBS News
Police: Child critically hurt after being struck by ice cream truck in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police say a child is critically hurt after being struck by an ice cream truck in Brooklyn.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Hendrix Street in East New York.

Police say a 52-year-old man was driving a Mister Softee truck when he struck an 11-year-old riding a bicycle.

The child was taken to a local hospital.

Right now, investigators don't suspect any criminality.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 24, 2022 / 11:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

