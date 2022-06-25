Police: Child critically hurt after being struck by ice cream truck in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police say a child is critically hurt after being struck by an ice cream truck in Brooklyn.
It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Hendrix Street in East New York.
Police say a 52-year-old man was driving a Mister Softee truck when he struck an 11-year-old riding a bicycle.
The child was taken to a local hospital.
Right now, investigators don't suspect any criminality.
