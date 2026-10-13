Child in stroller killed in Queens crash, driver charged with DWI, police say

A truck driver was allegedly impaired when he struck and killed a child in a stroller on Sunday in Queens, police say.

The deadly crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. at Murray Street and 32nd Avenue in Flushing.

According to police, Elvin Rivera, 57, was driving a pickup truck northbound on Murray Street when he went through an intersection and struck a child who was sitting in a stroller and his nanny, who was pushing the stroller.

Police say the child was critically injured and transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His age has not been released.

The nanny, 69, was also taken to a local hospital, where she was last reported to be in stable condition, police say.

According to police, the nanny and the child were in the crosswalk when they were struck.

Police say Rivera stayed at the scene after the crash and was taken into custody.

Rivera has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving, driving with ability impaired by drugs or alcohol, failure to yield to a pedestrian, and failure to stop at a stop sign.