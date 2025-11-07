12-year-old girl raped in Brooklyn after suspect ambushed her, NYPD says

New York City police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the rape of a 12-year-old girl in her apartment building.

Investigators said the child was ambushed Thursday walking into the Cooper Park Houses, a public housing complex in the Greenpoint neighborhood.

The attacker grabbed the girl and raped her in a stairwell before he fled the scene near Morgan Avenue and Skillman Avenue just before 6 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The girl was treated at a local hospital after the assault, according to police. She was reported to be in stable condition.

New York City police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the rape of a 12-year-old girl in her apartment building on Nov. 6, 2024. NYPD

Police released pictures of the man they're looking for. He was caught on surveillance video just before the girl was attacked, officials said.

The man was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a dark colored backpack, and white and black sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.