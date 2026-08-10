NYC music scene mourning the loss of local legend Chester Mazur, killed in Hell's Kitchen hit-and-run

A U.S. Postal Service truck struck and killed a beloved fixture of New York City's music scene over the weekend.

The driver, who is accused of fleeing the scene, is now facing charges.

Police said 66-year-old Chester Mazur was just steps away from his Hell's Kitchen apartment on West 55th Street and Ninth Avenue early Saturday morning when he was struck.

Police said the driver kept on going and was later arrested.

The USPS said it's "cooperating fully with the investigation."

Chester Mazur CBS News New York

For Mazur, music wasn't just something he played. It was a passion that followed him through performances throughout the Big Apple.

"He was everywhere and knew everything and everybody," friend Michael Jung said. "Everybody knows Chet and everybody loves Chet."

Over the last four decades, Mazur and Jung, his close friend, shared a bond built around music. On Friday, Jung watched Mazur at Otto's Shrunken Head in the East Village.

"He just, like, rolled on the floor and started doing bicycle wheels with his feet," Jung said. "It's just very, very expressive. He had a very kind of raw interpretation of music."

Tragically, that ended up being his final show. Mazur's death has since sent shockwaves through the local music community.

"It's just completely unbelievable. That shouldn't have happened," Jung said.

Those closest to Mazur are now mourning much more than an accomplished musician. They're mourning a friend and a man whose music created friendships that lasted decades.

"He was the best -- honest and smart, knowledgeable, fun, everything about him," Jung said.