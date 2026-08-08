Pedestrian fatally struck by USPS truck in Manhattan, police sources say

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hell's Kitchen early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. on Ninth Avenue between 54th and 55th streets.

Police say a 66-year-old man was in the crosswalk when he was struck by a driver, who did not stop.

According to police sources, the vehicle was a United States Postal Service box truck.

"First, I see sneakers in the street. People were screaming at me, 'Watch out, watch out, don't come this way.' I didn't understand. Then I saw the body on the floor," one witness said. "It's just upsetting to see something like that, not knowing what happened."

After the crash, the victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

CBS News New York reached out to USPS for comment but has not yet heard back.