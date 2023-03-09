Watch CBS News
Cherry blossoms blooming in Central Park

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Cherry blossoms are already in bloom in New York City.

Pink blossoms are opening up in Central Park.

If you're not sure where to find them, the Central Park Conservancy has launched a new, interactive cherry blossom tracker map.

The map not only highlights where to go, but also when to visit to see the trees in peak bloom.

To view the map, click here.

