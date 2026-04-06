Cherry blossoms are blooming around NYC, N.J. for 2026 season. See how to track them.

Cherry blossom trees around New York and New Jersey are beginning to bloom, inspiring residents to slow down and appreciate the only-in-spring spectacle.

Some have already spotted the flowers in Central Park as crowds flocked to enjoy the recent unseasonably warm weather.

"The flowers are just so beautiful, it gets me every time," said Upper East Side resident Krystal Rincon.

The cherry blossoms can be seen across the city starting in late March. They reach their peak in mid or late April. Many parks in the Big Apple have their own trackers for people to plan their visit. Check below for ways to see them.

Cherry blossoms in Central Park

The Central Park Conservancy says the most spectacular displays are around the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir, the Great Lawn, Cherry Hill, Pilgrim Hill, and Sheep Meadow.

The park's tracker is an interactive map showing real-time updates on peak bloom times and locations. The west side of the reservoir is currently the best place to spot the trees. The east side and the Great Lawn are also favorable spots.

Dylan Barrett-Smith, an arborist at the Central Park Conservancy, said the Okame cherry trees are the first to bloom and often last the longest. They are among the more than 1,000 cherry blossom trees that adorn the park.

"We should have really good blooms through all of April into May," he said.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden's CherryWatch

The garden near the entrance of Prospect Park has its own interactive map with daily updates.

Most trees are currently in the pre-bloom phase. A few are in first bloom, with several at their peak.

The garden's website says the flowering cherries bloom from late March or early April through mid-May.

The garden has 26 species in its Flowering Cherry Collection, spread out across its Cherry Cultivars Area, Plant Family Collection, Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden, Osborne Garden, Cherry Walk and Cherry Esplanade.

New York Botanical Garden cherry blossom tracker

The New York City Botanical Garden in the Bronx says its early-season cherry trees are in post-peak bloom, and its mid-season cherries are in full bloom. Its late-season cherries haven't started to bud yet.

The garden says Prunus × incam 'Okame' is the star of the early season, followed by these others:

Early season (Late March): Okame

Okame Mid-season (April): Yoshino, Double weeping, Higan

Yoshino, Double weeping, Higan Late season (Late April - Early May): Kanzan, Ukon, Fugenzo

The NYBG has more than 500 cherry trees on view, representing more than 80 different species. Visitors can see it in the garden's Cherry Valley, Ross Conifer Arboretum and along the southern perimeter.

Check out its online cherry bloom tracker here.

Branch Brook Park in New Jersey

Branch Brook Park, which runs through Newark and Belleville, is also known for its beautiful cherry blossoms. Each year, it hosts the annual Cherry Blossom Festival.

This year's festival is from April 4 to April 19. The first weekend features a bike race and 10k run. The second has another run, a family day and Bloomfest on Sunday, April 19. Watch a live webcam from the park HERE.

Another popular spot outside the city is Wooster Square in New Haven, Conn. Its annual cherry blossom festival is being held also on April 19 from noon to 4:30 p.m.