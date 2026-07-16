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Chemical spill in N.J. prompts police response in North Brunswick

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

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New Jersey police are urging residents to stay away from a North Brunswick shopping center due to a chemical spill.

Officers posted about the incident at 8 a.m. Thursday morning on social media. The shopping center is on Milltown Road and also includes a Dollar Tree, a Lidl and other various businesses. 

"Please stay clear of North Brunswick Shopping Center specifically in the area of LA Fitness until further notice," part of the post read.

There's no word on what caused the spill or if there are any injuries. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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