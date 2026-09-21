Long Island man throws chemical mixture in apartment hallway, igniting fire, police say

A Long Island man is facing arson charges after he threw a chemical mixture into the hallway of his apartment while conducting an experiment.

Police and fire departments were called just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday to 125 Lincoln Ave. in Mineola for a fire in the third-floor hallway.

The Nassau County Arson Bomb Squad said Nolan Gaugler, 34, was doing an unknown chemistry experiment when the mixture reacted violently. Gaugler allegedly threw it outside his apartment and started a fire that damaged the floor and hallway.

Residents of the building were temporarily evacuated.

During the investigation, law enforcement officials said a large quantity of chemicals and laboratory equipment were found in Gaugler's apartment. Some of them were determined to be unstable and explosive, officials said.

Officials removed the materials for proper, safe disposal.

Gaugler was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including reckless endangerment, arson and criminal possession of a weapon.

He is being arraigned Monday in a Hempstead courtroom.