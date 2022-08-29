Watch CBS News
Long Island News

Charges upgraded in case of man accused of attacking people with machete inside Long Island Dick's Sporting Goods

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

Charges upgraded in alleged machete attack at Long Island Dick's Sporting Goods
Charges upgraded in alleged machete attack at Long Island Dick's Sporting Goods 02:06

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- It was a scene out of a horror show.

A West Babylon man is accused of removing a machete from his backpack and attacking innocent victims inside a Long Island sporting goods store two weeks ago.

As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, the charges have been upgraded to attempted murder. Some say the situation might have been worse because the suspect was in the store to buy rifles.

Dramatic video shows dozens of customers and store employees racing out of Dick's Sporting Goods in Patchogue on Aug. 12. According to Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, among those fleeing was the suspect, 22-year-old Treyvious Tunstall.

"It's alarming, given the unprovoked nature of it," Tierney said.

Tierney said Tunstall, without saying anything, is seen wielding a machete and attacking three people -- a customer and two employees shortly after purchasing that machete, a knife and backpack at Dick's of Bay Shore. Tunstall had asked to buy rifles there, but was redirected to the Patchogue location.

Tierney said while his ID and background check were underway, "The manager asked if there was anything he could help him with and then without provocation he just began attacking."

An indictment that was unsealed upgrades charges to attempted murder.

The victims, their families, and store employees came to court in Riverhead on Monday.

"Just, hopefully, justice will be served," a victim said.

The three victims are on the road to recovery, but the store manager has a skull fracture and severed tendons.

"As of now, he has not regained the use of his fingers," Tierney said.

The DA said Tunstall ran through a wooded area and was caught after throwing the machete near a dumpster. No motive for the attack has been determined and the suspect revealed nothing in court.

The suspect's mother was present in a show of support for her son, who has two priors for burglary and menacing. Tierney said red flag laws would have signaled that and should have prevented the rifle purchase.

"Any weapon in the hands of this defendant is a cause for concern. That concern increases with the deadly nature of the weapon. Fortunately, he did not get that rifle," Tierney said.

The "what ifs" are being debated. The victims were relieved after the judge set cash bail at $1 million and bond at $2 million.

Jennifer McLogan
jennifer-mclogan.png

During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories that include the September 11 attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the Gilgo Beach Murders, the Long Island Rail Road massacre, the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Philadelphia Police firebombing of the radical group Move, the Hamptons' Pine Barrens fires, and major snowstorms crippling the Northeast. In sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI, World Series with both the Yankees and the Mets, NBA Finals with Michael Jordan and the death of Arthur Ashe.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 5:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.