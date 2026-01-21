Channing Tatum's "Magic Mike Live" coming to New York City

Movie star Channing Tatum is producing and directing "Magic Mike Live," a New York City stage spectacle opening this fall.

The show will be staged in a custom-built venue in the Theater District on West 47th Street near the corner of Eighth Avenue.

The 90-minute immersive show is a 360-degree experience with professional dancing that gets a bit racy. It opens on Oct. 8th. Tickets start at $59.

It's based on Tatum's "Magic Mike" films, and the New York City show joins long-running versions in London and Las Vegas.

"It's funny. It's a good time, and weirdly the reaction that I've got that I'm most proud of is when someone comes to the show saying 'I did not want to go, it's not my thing, I wouldn't want to go to a show like that,' and then they come and they leave feeling so relieved that it wasn't bad, first off, and they had so much fun that they didn't expect to have," Tatum said.

"It's kind of like a dance spectacular that has a sexy twist, and sexy for us is a lot of things. Sexy is funny. Sexy is athletic. Sexy is smart. So we try to approach the dance with all of those things in mind," says Alison Faulk, co-director and choreographer.

"There's very few spaces that are made with women in mind," she adds. "This is made with the woman in mind and making her whole night happy and easier and fun, just to like to take a load off. There's few places like that."

The creators say the new venue is a hybrid between a really beautiful nightclub and a theatrical space, with multiple bars and lounges and seating that ranges from couches to traditional theatrical seats, to barstools, cabaret tables and banquets.

Tatum fans are reminded that he is not a performer in the show.