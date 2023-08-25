Chad Michael Busto due in court for allegedly stalking Drew Barrymore on Long Island

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The man accused of stalking Drew Barrymore on Long Island was set to appear in court Friday.

Southampton Police said Chad Michael Busto was seen Wednesday riding up to people's driveways and looking for Barrymore.

He was briefly detained and then released. Detectives then conducted a follow-up investigation and took him into custody on stalking charges.

Busto's arrest came after the actress and daytime TV host was whisked off stage when a man, widely reported to be Busto, yelled at her while she was hosting a conversation with singer Reneé Rapp at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, video of the incident shared to social media shows.

"You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you're in New York," the man shouted before a bodyguard stopped him from rushing the stage and Rapp led Barrymore away.

Police have not confirmed whether the incidents were related.