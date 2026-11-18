The man accused of raping three women in Central Park is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Derek Rivera-Deleon, 30, allegedly sexually assaulted a 39-year-old woman at knifepoint in Central Park in October. He is also accused of two other sexual assaults reported in the park in 2021 and 2023, according to police.

Rivera-Deleon was arrested Nov. 10 in Miami Beach while working at a Burger King. Miami Beach police described Rivera-Deleon as homeless and said they didn't know why he traveled to South Florida.

He was held in a Miami-Dade jail before being extradited to New York City Tuesday.

Body camera video showed his arrest near the fast-food restaurant where he worked for less than two weeks.

The video showed officers pointing their guns at Rivera-Deleon, who was wearing his Burger King uniform, and ordering him on the ground.

When the October knife attack happened, parkgoers were uneasy.

"It's very concerning," Janet Remouns previously said. "We have to watch out for each other and keep safe."

News of his arrest brought some relief to women who frequent the park.

"I feel a bit better that he was actually caught," one woman said.

According to the latest statistics from the NYPD, there have been four rapes reported in the Central Park Precinct so far in 2026 compared to three at the same time last year.

There are several call boxes throughout Central Park in case of an emergency, but they can be a little tricky to find. The park website states it can take up to half a minute to connect the caller to the Central Park Precinct.