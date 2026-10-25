Woman sexually assaulted at knifepoint in Central Park, police say

A woman was sexually assaulted at knifepoint in Central Park on Saturday evening, police say.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. near East 66th Street and Fifth Avenue.

According to police, an unidentified man approached a 39-year-old woman, displayed a knife and sexually assaulted her.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been reported. Police did not immediately provide any information on a potential suspect.

According to the latest statistics from the New York City Police Department, there have been four rapes reported in the Central Park Precinct so far this year compared to three at the same time last year.

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin reacted to the alleged attack in a post on X, writing in part, "Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe in our city. The perpetrator remains at large, but I have confidence that the NYPD will work swiftly to apprehend him and bring him to justice."

"This is the second reported attack on a woman on the east side of Central Park in the past week. I run in Central Park myself. Women deserve to feel safe there, at any hour," Council Member Virginia Maloney said in a statement, in part.

Saturday's alleged assault comes just days after another woman said she was attacked and robbed in Central Park. That incident happened on Oct. 18 near West 93rd Street and West Drive.

The 32-year-old victim told CBS News New York she was riding a bike through the park on her way home from work when her AirPods fell to the ground. She said when she stopped to pick them up, one man punched her multiple times and two other men grabbed her.

The three suspects allegedly stole her book bag and ran away. No arrests have been made in that incident.