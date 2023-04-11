Celebrate National Pet Day with these furry best friends up for adoption

National Pet Day: Furry best friends up for adoption

National Pet Day: Furry best friends up for adoption

National Pet Day: Furry best friends up for adoption

NEW YORK -- If you're interested in adopting a pet for your family, now is a great time.

According to the Best Friends Animal Society, many shelters struggle during the spring time when there are more pets coming in and fewer adoptions.

So your new best friend could be sitting in a shelter near you.

Hannah Stember, from Best Friends Animal Society in SoHo, joined us to introduce four animals up for adoption.

First is Ronnie, an 8-year-old mix breed. Next is Greta, a domestic short hair cat. Then it's Eloho, a 3-year-old Husky mix. Last but not least is Shane, a 9-year-old black cat.

CLICK HERE and watch the full video above for more information.