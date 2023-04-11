Watch CBS News
Local News

Celebrate National Pet Day with these furry best friends up for adoption

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

National Pet Day: Furry best friends up for adoption
National Pet Day: Furry best friends up for adoption 05:08

NEW YORK -- If you're interested in adopting a pet for your family, now is a great time. 

According to the Best Friends Animal Society, many shelters struggle during the spring time when there are more pets coming in and fewer adoptions. 

So your new best friend could be sitting in a shelter near you.

Hannah Stember, from Best Friends Animal Society in SoHo, joined us to introduce four animals up for adoption. 

First is Ronnie, an 8-year-old mix breed. Next is Greta, a domestic short hair cat. Then it's Eloho, a 3-year-old Husky mix. Last but not least is Shane, a 9-year-old black cat. 

CLICK HERE and watch the full video above for more information.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 7:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.