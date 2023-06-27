CBS2 morning director witnesses fellow passenger fall off cruise ship near Dominican Republic
NEW YORK -- One of our regular morning directors is on vacation this week but couldn't seem to get away from breaking news.
Rita Chigas was aboard a Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship near the Dominican Republic when a fellow passenger fell off a balcony and into the ocean.
She said the ship's crew threw flares and a life preserver, and the ship turned around. A lifeboat went out, and the woman was rescued and back onboard about 40 minutes later -- to the cheers of her fellow passengers.
Royal Caribbean says its care team is now assisting the passenger and her traveling party.
