CBS2 morning director witnesses fellow passenger fall off cruise ship near Dominican Republic

NEW YORK -- One of our regular morning directors is on vacation this week but couldn't seem to get away from breaking news.

Rita Chigas was aboard a Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship near the Dominican Republic when a fellow passenger fell off a balcony and into the ocean.

She said the ship's crew threw flares and a life preserver, and the ship turned around. A lifeboat went out, and the woman was rescued and back onboard about 40 minutes later -- to the cheers of her fellow passengers.

Royal Caribbean says its care team is now assisting the passenger and her traveling party.