CBS New York's Dr. Max Gomez remembered as the ultimate professional, with a heart as big as the Tri-State Area

A look back at the exceptional life and career of Dr. Max Gomez

A look back at the exceptional life and career of Dr. Max Gomez

A look back at the exceptional life and career of Dr. Max Gomez

NEW YORK -- We have some sad news to share. Our beloved colleague, Dr. Max Gomez, passed away over the weekend after a long illness.

He was the chief medical correspondent here at CBS New York, a successful author, and a gracious and caring friend who helped many in our newsroom when they needed advice.

CBS New York's Dave Carlin has a look back at his extraordinary life.

There was never any need be formal with him. Everyone knew him simply as Dr. Max. His was a life full of caring and problem solving, delivered on television almost nightly for decades with grace and love.

READ MORE: Dr. Max Gomez, award-winning medical reporter for CBS New York, dies at age 72 after long illness

Gomez had a heart as big as the Tri-State Area, where he was a steady, trusted source of no-nonsense medical news and life-saving advice.

Whether it was on the air here at CBS New York, or other stations and networks, or through a trio of books on health and science he co-authored, he made it his mission to never betray the great trust placed in him.

He was born in Cuba and then moved with his family to Miami. He graduated cum laude from Princeton University, earned a Ph.D. from the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, and was an NIH postdoctoral fellow at Rockefeller University.

Throughout his exceptional and award-winning career, intelligence and relentless curiosity combined with his relaxed and authentic manner.

Dr. Max helped educate and reduce the public's anxiety, notably during 9/11, and again during the pandemic.

"A key to reopening the economy is massive affordable testing," he said on air at the time.

Dr. Max led by example, candidly sharing with the public his own health setbacks, including battles with a stubborn bacteria, joint problems, and a neck surgery.

He met dignitaries, conversed easily with experts, and was an expert, himself. And in the CBS New York newsroom he was a gracious go-to friend, answering our questions about anything relating to wellness.

"It could be complex medical procedure or just about anything. He was able to explain it in a simple way," CBS2 edit supervisor Konstandio "Gus" Stratigeas said.

He took time to mentor journalists, especially those interested in medical journalism.

Alena Galan met Dr. Max when she was 7 years old when he was covering her medical journey. She later she became a newsroom intern.

"He always told me to never give up, not only in life, but your passions and dreams. Keep fighting for what you believe in," Galan said.

Dr. Max Gomez was 72 years old. He is survived by his children, Max Gomez IV and Katie.