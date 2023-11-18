Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/19 Sunday morning forecast

By Matthew Villafane

/ CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 11/18/23 Evening Weather
First Alert Forecast: CBS2 11/18/23 Evening Weather 02:54

Temps took quite a tumble Saturday from where they were on Friday, and those gusty winds made it feel even colder.

weather graphics
CBS New York

For tonight, the winds will gradually diminish. With less wind and clear skies in place, temperatures will plummet efficiently, reaching the low and mid 30s for most. Some 20s are likely to the north and west.

weather graphics
CBS New York

Sunday begins on the bright side, with a few more clouds by the afternoon. A stray shower or two is possible, mainly for areas north of the city. Highs will reach the low 50s. Winds will gust up to 25 mph at times.

weather graphics
CBS New York

Looking ahead, a Yellow Alert is in place for late Tuesday into early Wednesday, due to the threat of heavy rain and strong winds affecting holiday travel.

weather graphics
CBS New York

Thanksgiving is looking dry, but cool.

First published on November 18, 2023 / 9:50 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

