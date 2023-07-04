Investigation begins following police-involved shooting in New Rochelle

Investigation launched following police-involved shooting in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- An investigation is underway following a police-involved shooting in New Rochelle on Monday.

Police said it started at around 4:30 p.m., when a store reported a theft. Officers tried to place the suspect under arrest on Lincoln Avenue near North Avenue.

Police said the man resisted and grabbed an officer's gun. That's when he was shot.

Body camera video showed police wrestling with the suspect. One is heard screaming "He's got a gun!" before the shooting.

Investigators said the suspect is being treated at a hospital, but did not release his condition.