Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation begins following police-involved shooting in New Rochelle

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Investigation launched following police-involved shooting in New Rochelle
Investigation launched following police-involved shooting in New Rochelle 00:30

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- An investigation is underway following a police-involved shooting in New Rochelle on Monday.

Police said it started at around 4:30 p.m., when a store reported a theft. Officers tried to place the suspect under arrest on Lincoln Avenue near North Avenue.

Police said the man resisted and grabbed an officer's gun. That's when he was shot.

Body camera video showed police wrestling with the suspect. One is heard screaming "He's got a gun!" before the shooting.

Investigators said the suspect is being treated at a hospital, but did not release his condition.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 11:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.