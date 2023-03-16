CBS2's Steve Overmyer gets a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to produce March Madness

A look behind the scenes at CBS' March Madness coverage

A look behind the scenes at CBS' March Madness coverage

A look behind the scenes at CBS' March Madness coverage

NEW YORK -- When it comes to post-season play, nothing compares to college basketball.

March Madness has become a spectacle that even draws in the non-sports fans.

CBS2's Steve Overmyer went behind the scenes to find out how it all comes together.

"It's like an organized chaos. It looks crazy. There are people shouting out commercials and ... camera shots, you name it, but it's all orchestrated," said Harold Bryant, executive vice president of CBS Sports.

Over the next four days, you can see 48 games over four networks, plus streaming apps to make every game accessible from your phone.

"Being able to see it on multiple platforms, linear platforms, digital platforms, social platforms, that helps it grow," Bryant said.

RELATED: CBS New York Bracket Challenge

You see a team of four in studio, but behind them is a crew of 700, from studio to remote locations, that brings the event to life.

"It's the 'never-not-delivering' component of the tournament. It never fails to deliver," CBS Sports analyst Clark Kellogg said.

Kellogg has been part of CBS' coverage for 30 years, a familiar voice in a tournament that's filled with new characters, new storylines and new heroes.

"There's an element of shining a spotlight on people that didn't expect to have that spotlight," Overmyer said.

"That's another component to the secret sauce. You so captured it there, Steve. When you think ... Loyola of Chicago in '18, Sister Jean," Kellogg said. "Saint Pete's, nobody saw them coming, but then we all knew who they were afterwards ... That's the nature of this event. It makes stars out of teams."

It's a tournament about moments -- those who create the moments and those who capture them.

"The moments are memories for people. The people make the moments. And we should always value that and appreciate that and never ever take it for granted," Kellogg said.