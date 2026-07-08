CBIZ Workplace Challenge set for July 28, 2026 at Jones Beach

The CBIZ Workplace Challenge is back.

The 3.5 mile run-walk was formerly known as the Marcum Workplace Challenge.

It will be held at Jones Beach on Tuesday, July 28.

The annual event brings together the Long Island business community and other organizations to raise money for charity beneficiaries, including the Long Island Children's Museum, the Chidren's Medical Fund of New York, Long Island Cares - The Harry Chapin Food Bank and the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

It's the largest event of its kind on Long Island.

The race takes place at 7 p.m.

Click here for a complete schedule of the day's events and a map of the course.

Click here for the answers to some frequently asked questions.