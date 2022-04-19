Caught on video: Man beaten with metal bar in violent Bronx push-in robbery
NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help identifying the suspects in a violent push-in robbery in the Bronx.
It happened on April 14 at around 5:45 p.m. at an apartment building near Valentine and East Burnside Avenues.
Surveillance video shows the victim, 64, arriving at his apartment and unlocking the front door. Suddenly, one of the suspects wearing a reflective safety vest, rushes at him from behind, hitting him in the head with a metal bar, knocking him to the ground in the apartment.
Police say the suspects pulled out guns and then used zip-ties and duct tape to tie him up, along with a 60-year-old woman in the apartment.
Police say the suspects stole a safe, cash, a purse, and a backpack from the apartment.
Some of the suspects drove off in a red Dodge sedan and another took off on foot, East 180th Street and Valentine Avenue.
The 64-year-old was treated at St. Barnabas Hospital.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
