Caught on video: Man beaten with metal bar in violent Bronx push-in robbery

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help identifying the suspects in a violent push-in robbery in the Bronx.

It happened on April 14 at around 5:45 p.m. at an apartment building near Valentine and East Burnside Avenues.

Surveillance video shows the victim, 64, arriving at his apartment and unlocking the front door. Suddenly, one of the suspects wearing a reflective safety vest, rushes at him from behind, hitting him in the head with a metal bar, knocking him to the ground in the apartment.

Police say the suspects pulled out guns and then used zip-ties and duct tape to tie him up, along with a 60-year-old woman in the apartment.

Police say the suspects stole a safe, cash, a purse, and a backpack from the apartment.

Police say this man is one of the suspects in a violent armed push-in robbery in the Bronx on April 14, 2022. NYPD

Some of the suspects drove off in a red Dodge sedan and another took off on foot, East 180th Street and Valentine Avenue.

The 64-year-old was treated at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Police say some of the suspects drove off in this red Dodge. NYPD

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.