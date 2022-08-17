Caught on video: Unprovoked attack in the Bronx leaves victim with fractured skull

Unprovoked attack caught on video in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for the man who punched a stranger, leaving the victim in critical condition with head trauma.

Police say the unprovoked attack was caught on camera in the Fordham section of the Bronx Friday night.

Video shows the man approach the victim from behind, and punches him. The victim then falls to the ground.

NYPD

Police say the man had left the Fuego Topico Restaurant on East 188th Street.

The suspect went back into the restaurant and then disappeared.

The victim is being treated for a fractured skull, and bleeding on the brain.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.