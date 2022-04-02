Caught on video: Suspects rob teen on Bronx sidewalk, steal $9,000 worth of property, police say

NEW YORK - Police are trying to identify suspects who were caught on camera robbing a teenager in the Bronx.

It happened on East 165th street in Morrisania back on March 21, but police released the surveillance video on Saturday.

According to police, one of the suspects acted like he had a gun an demanded the 18-year-old hand over his belongings.

The suspects got away with the teen's jewelry, Jordan sneakers and cellphone worth almost $9,000 together, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.