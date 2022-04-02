Watch CBS News

Caught on video: Suspects rob teen on Bronx sidewalk, steal $9,000 worth of property, police say

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Caught on video: Suspects rob teen on Bronx sidewalk 00:24

NEW YORK - Police are trying to identify suspects who were caught on camera robbing a teenager in the Bronx.

It happened on East 165th street in Morrisania back on March 21, but police released the surveillance video on Saturday.

According to police, one of the suspects acted like he had a gun an demanded the 18-year-old hand over his belongings.

The suspects got away with the teen's jewelry, Jordan sneakers and cellphone worth almost $9,000 together, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 2, 2022 / 8:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.