Caught on video: Shootout in broad daylight on Queens street

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a shootout caught on camera in Queens. 

It happed in broad daylight around 12:30 p.m. on Linden Boulevard in St. Albans.

Surveillance video shows two men shooting at each other.

Police said no one was hurt, but a white SUV was damaged by the bullets.

One man took off in a black Acura, while the other left in a silver Honda Accord. 

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on April 20, 2022 / 7:18 AM

