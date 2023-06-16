Caught on video: Pride flag torn down outside home in Fresh Meadows, Queens

NEW YORK - The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a Pride flag was torn down outside a home in Queens.

The incident was caught on camera shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near 190th Street and 75th Avenue in Fresh Meadows.

Related Story: More Pride flags destroyed near Stonewall Inn

Surveillance video shows two suspects rip down the flag and run off with it.

Police said they also damaged a fixture on the house.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.