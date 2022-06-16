Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Police searching for gunman seen opening fire on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a gunman who opened fire on a Brooklyn street, wounding one man. 

It happened June 4 on Williams Avenue in East New York

Police said the suspect got into an argument with a 21-year-old man that turned physical. 

He allegedly chased after the victim and shot him in the thigh. 

The suspect was last seen entering a nearby building. 

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. 

Anyone with information about the gunman is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

