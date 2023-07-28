Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Man who allegedly groped Brooklyn teen

Caught on video: Man who allegedly groped teen girl in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police in Brooklyn are looking for a suspect in a forcible touching case. 

It happened July 5 in Bay Ridge shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Police said a 17-year-old was walking her dog near 61st Street and 3rd Avenue. A man approached her, touched her below the waist, and then took off on a scooter. 

The victim was not hurt. 

Police hope someone can identify the man in the video. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

