Crime

Caught on video: Man accosts woman in Brooklyn, sending her and her children tumbling to the street

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding the man they say groped a mother, sending her tumbling with her children into the street in Brooklyn. 

Police say this man groped a woman in Brooklyn, sending her tumbling to the street with her children on May 1, 2022.  NYPD

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. on May 1 on 64th Street and Ninth Avenue in Brooklyn. 

According to police, the woman, 41, was walking with her two children - one in a stroller - and her dog. Surveillance video shows the suspect walk up to the woman from behind and slap her buttocks. She then tumbled to the ground, landing on top of one of her children, and bringing the stroller down as well. 

The suspect took off. 

The woman and kids refused medical attention at the scene. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on May 11, 2022 / 10:50 AM

