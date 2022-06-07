Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Gunmen rob grocery store in Jamaica, Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Armed robbery caught on camera in Queens
Armed robbery caught on camera in Queens 00:18

NEW YORK - An armed robbery in Queens was caught on camera. 

final-rma-1508-22-robbery-107-pct-6-2-22-3.jpg
NYPD

Three suspects walked into a grocery store at Hillside Avenue and Wexford Terrace last month in the Jamaica section. 

One pulled out a gun, while two others went behind the counter and emptied the register of just over $1,000. 

Police say the suspects took off on foot, and then got away in a white sedan. 

No one in the store was injured. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 12:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

