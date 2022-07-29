Caught on video: Gunmen on Citi Bikes open fire on Hamilton Heights sidewalk

Caught on video: Gunmen on Citi Bikes open fire in Upper Manhattan

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two gunmen seen opening fire earlier this month in Hamilton Heights.

Investigators say the shooters approached a 20-year-old man around noon on July 5 near West 144th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue.

Surveillance video shows them fire multiple shots before riding away on Citi Bikes.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.