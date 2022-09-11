Caught on video: Gunman opens fire on Bronx street in broad daylight, injuring 4

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding the person who shot four people in the Bronx.

It happened Friday at around 4:40 p.m. at the Pelham Parkway NYCHA development on Wallace Avenue.

Police say four men were sitting on a bench when surveillance video shows the man pulling out a gun and opening fire.

Four people were hit. One man, 26, was hit in the buttocks, another, 22, was struck in the ankle, a third, 29, was shot in the foot, and the fourth man, 29, was struck in the buttocks. All four were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police say the gunman took off on Matthews Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.