Caught on video: Driver hops out of SUV, gropes woman

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK - The search is on for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman walking down the street in Brooklyn. 

Surveillance video shows the man double park his car, then hop out and go after her. 

It happened Thursday morning on West End Avenue in Brighton Beach. 

Police say as she tried to walk into a building, he grabbed her, then groped her. 

The woman fought back, and managed to get away. She was not hurt. 

Police say the suspect drove off in a BMW hatchback. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on February 24, 2023 / 12:22 PM

