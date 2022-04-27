Caught on video: Carjacking suspects jump on top of van, start attacking driver

NEW YORK - A brazen carjacking was caught on camera last month in Bronx.

Police released video of the incident this week.

It shows a Kia van and Lexus SUV collide back on March 30th along Exterior Street.

Several people then climb out of the SUV, jump on the van and start attacking its 53-year-old driver.

The victim ran away, and the suspects can be seen driving off in his van.

Police said the driver of the Lexus stayed on the scene and was arrested on robbery charges.

The victim was treated for a fractured eye socket at the hospital.