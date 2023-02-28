Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Car spins out during snowy commute

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Video from Westchester County is a reminder of how quickly things can turn dangerous on the roadways when the weather gets bad

It happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday during the commute in the southbound lanes of the Taconic State Parkway. 

The driver hit a patch, tried to stop, and then ended up spinning out of control before coming to a stop on the shoulder. 

First published on February 28, 2023 / 1:53 PM

