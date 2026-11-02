New N.J. clinic opens to treat young patients battling mental illness

A new $40 million clinic in New Jersey is designed to take care of young patients battling mental health issues.

The Carrier Clinic recently opened a 43,000-square-foot expansion designed to treat the youngest patients who are in crisis. It is a child and adolescent facility with more than 50 beds for kids.

With suicide as the second leading cause of death for 10- to 14-year-olds, much is needed to help address the mental health crisis.

CBS News New York's Cindy Hsu took a tour of the state-of-the-art facility before it was opened to patients.

Dr. Thomas Riccart, the chief of child and adolescent services, explained the features of the rooms, which included beds and desks anchored to the floor and heavy chairs that cannot be thrown.

"You'll get kids as young as seven who are either suicidal or having tremendous difficulties maintaining themselves at home due to aggression or other disruptive behaviors," he said.

There are also sensory rooms, gyms, outdoor spaces and windows for natural light.

"Certainly, the earlier we can intervene, the better," Riccart said.

Jasmine Samson, a former patient, recalled how this kind of facility was critical for her as a child.

She was hospitalized for mental illness at just 13.

"This pain of being with my mental health was comfortable. It was all I ever knew," she said.

Samson said she was in a facility for nine months.

"My inner world as a kid was very overwhelming, at school, friends, family, everything. So this felt like a break," she said.

Samson said art was a vital healing outlet while in treatment. Now, she's in a graduate program for art therapy.

Program supervisor at East Mountain Youth Lodge, Emily Gautier was part of Samson's care team when she was a patient.

Gautier said she remembers Samson being quiet and very into her art.

"To see her being able to be on camera and talk to people. I'm very proud of her and like all the things she's doing," Gautier said.