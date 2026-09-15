NYC's Carnegie Deli is reopening in Midtown Manhattan

The legendary Carnegie Deli is reopening its doors Tuesday in Midtown Manhattan after closing almost a decade ago.

The classic New York-style deli first opened in 1937 and is known for its gigantic pastrami and corned beef sandwiches. Photos of celebrities who ate there were also hung up around the restaurant before it closed in 2016.

The deli will now be a block south of the original location on Seventh Avenue. The establishment's new home is the former site of the Stage Deli.

For years, the two were fierce competitors during the city's pastrami wars.

The Carnegie Deli is known for its enormous sandwiches. Evan Sung

The Carnegie Deli brand is owned by Sarri Harper, who is the granddaughter of former owner Milton Parker.

"We always knew the timing and the opportunity had to be right," Harper said in a statement. "When the former Stage Deli space became available, it felt incredibly fitting. There's so much New York deli history in this space, and the opportunity to continue that legacy on Seventh Avenue made this feel like the right next chapter for Carnegie Deli."

A news release stated the sandwiches, cheesecake and other classic foods will be on the menu. The wall of fame will also return with original photos and frames from the former restaurant.

The deli's walls are lined with signed photos of celebrities who have dined at the famed establishment. Evan Sung

"Carnegie Deli has always been about more than the food - it's about the memories people have here," Harper said. "We want the people who grew up with Carnegie Deli to walk in and immediately recognize it, while giving a whole new generation the chance to make those same memories of their own."

The beloved deli rose to fame in the 70s, becoming a hub of entertainment stars such as Robin Williams, Mel Brooks and Stevie Wonder.

It was featured in many movies and TV shows, including Woody Allen's "Broadway Danny Rose," which filmed opening and closing scenes there.

The deli will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.