NYC's iconic Carnegie Deli set to reopen in Midtown

The Carnegie Deli, a legendary New York City institution, is making a comeback.

The iconic deli, which shuttered its Seventh Avenue location in 2016, is set to return this fall on the same Midtown block as the original.

The sign was put back up Monday, and the deli made an announcement on social media.

The sign is up. The secret is out. Carnegie Deli is coming soon to Midtown Manhattan🗽 pic.twitter.com/gYiEyATLQe — Carnegie Deli (@carnegiedeli) August 17, 2026

The original Carnegie Deli was famous for its enormous, oversized pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, among many other appetizing delicacies. Photos of celebrities who had eaten there lined its walls.

The beloved deli originally opened in 1937. It got a star turn in Woody Allen's 1984 movie "Broadway Danny Rose," along with being featured on several TV shows. It was destination dining for countless out-of-towners, and locals, looking for a classic New York deli.

Devotees were heartbroken when the mothership closed in 2016. Foodies lined up for hours during its final days.

Folks in Midtown were excited to hear of its return.

"I got a sandwich from them that was just thick," tourist Bill Miller said.

"It is a really tough business, so I'm so happy for them," Pearl Snyder said.

The deli maintained an outpost at Madison Square Garden and continued to sell products through retailers nationwide after the original closed.